Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and wishes to see it as a vibrant regional organization; and is committed to the principles and objectives of the SAARC Charter.

He was talking to Foreign Minister of Maldives Dr. Mohamed Asim who called on him in Islamabad, a statement said.



While warmly welcoming the Foreign Minister of Maldives and his delegation to Pakistan, the Prime Minister stated that, “Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Maldives.”

“Both countries are bound in fraternal ties of common faith, mutual understanding and respect. We need to work for enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries,” he stressed.



The Prime Minister added that, “It was encouraging to note the growing Parliamentary cooperation between Maldives and Pakistan,” adding that the visit of our Chairman Senate to Maldives last year, is a testimony of strengthened parliamentary ties.



The Prime Minister said, “It was Pakistan’s ardent desire to promote peace and cooperation in South Asia for which security and stability are pre-requisites.”

Dr. Mohamed Asim thanked the Prime Minister for warmly welcoming him and delegation members to Pakistan and expressed the hope to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.



The meeting was also attended by Advisor to PM Sartaj Aziz and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.