ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Monday said that Pakistan was safe for international tourists as the nation had defeated terrorism.

Addressing the National Tourism Conference here, Aziz said that the marked improvement in the overall security situation had created a favourable environment for international and domestic tourism, which provided means of livelihood to tens of thousands of people across the country. He said the improved security situation was a result of the government’s firm resolve and action against terrorists and extremist elements.

Aziz said that medium and long term plan of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also envisaged expanded tourist infrastructure build-up especially along the serene blue and golden, sandy coastline of Pakistan.

“We also need international investors to bring forth the high standards of hospitality, travel, hygienic foods, safety and security to the target touristic areas. The concept of eco-tourism is also very important for the preservation of natural resources for the next generations. We need to be mindful of the environmental degradation and promote sustainable tourism without losing the country’s biodiversity,” he said.

The conference was attended by Chief Executive Officer Serena Hotels Aziz Bolani, Acting Country Director World Bank Anthony Cholst, UNESCO Representative to Pakistan Vibeke Jensen and others.

Aziz said that Pakistan had been bestowed with countless blessings in the form of beautiful and captivating natural landscape.

“From the mighty stretches of the Karakoram and the Himalayas in the north to the vast alluvial delta of the Indus River in the south, Pakistan remains a land of high adventure and natural beauty. Trekking, mountaineering, white water rafting, hunting, desert jeep safaris, camel and yak safaris, trout fishing and bird watching are examples of activities, which entice adventure tourists and nature lovers to Pakistan,” he said.

The adviser said that the historical and cultural heritage also offered many opportunities to the tourists of this ancient land.

“Main tourist attractions include Swat, Kalam, Malam Jaba, Shangla, Balakot, Ayubia, Murree, Chitral, Gilgit, Naran and Kaghan valleys, mountains ranges, historical, and many archaeological sites in other parts of the country,” he added.

Aziz highlighted the majesty and grandeur of the northern region of Pakistan.

“Northern Pakistan remains a land of contrasts, unique in its legacy of landlocked civilisation and blessed as no other destination with an amazing array of some of the most beautiful valleys, lakes, rivers and mountains,” he added.

The junction of four of the world’s most formidable mountain ranges Karakoram, Hind Kush, Himalayas, and Pamirs, forms a unique landscape for climbers, trekkers, mountaineers and hikers, he said.

Aziz said that the unheeding rocks, the flow of countless glacial streams, attracted thousands of tourists annually.

Few areas in the world, he said, offered such a unique blend of breath-taking natural beauty and a rich diversity of culture, socio-economic traditions, history and lifestyle as in the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region of Pakistan.

“Furthermore, Pakistan has a tremendous potential in ecological and safari tourism,” Aziz maintained. He said that the world had 10 peaks over 8,000 meters above sea level.

“Pakistan has the distinction of having five of these peaks including the second highest mountain, K-2. We also have the largest glaciers on the globe outside the polar region, which offers tremendous attractions for adventurers,” Aziz counted.

He said that tourism, as a multidimensional business activity had grown to be a multi-trillion dollar industry worldwide, employing more than 200 million people and contributing more than $600 billion in direct and indirect taxes each year to global economic development.

“If we develop tourism along the right lines in Pakistan, it can make an important contribution to growth and employment. This however requires close co-operation between public and private sectors. Tourism industry needs not only secure conditions, but also infrastructure development, hygienic food, goods transport and comfortable accommodation facilities. Government, alone, cannot provide these,” Aziz added.

The government, he said, had already declared tourism an industry and had offered numerous incentives in this sector.

“While there is a need to develop high-class hotels, tourist resorts and theme parks; simultaneously a huge demand exists for affordable accommodation facilities for middle class travellers,” Aziz said.

He said that at the moment, not many private companies were involved in this industry in Pakistan.

The number of tourists, Aziz said, every year had been showing an increasing trend.

“Earlier this year we organised an international skiing festival and tournament in Malam Jabba, Swat, which was a huge success. Skiers from Europe and other regions participated in the event besides the local tourists. We are also expanding facilities for religious tourism for Buddhist sites from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Thailand,” the adviser said.

He said that a stable, strong and economically developed Pakistan was not a distant dream but an approaching reality, if only every single sector of the economy was ready to put in its contribution and strengths for the prosperity of people of this country.

Aziz said that at this conference, the participants would be assessing Pakistan’s potential for tourism, formulating strategies, discussing challenges, debating obstacles and then identifying the way forward.

“We will look forward to the final outcome and recommendations emerging from this important conference,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sartaj Aziz held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Maldives Dr Mohamed Asim here on Monday.

The foreign minister is on an official visit to Pakistan from April 23rd to 26th.

The adviser highlighted that relations between Pakistan and Maldives were characterised by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests.

“While expressing satisfaction over the trajectory of the bilateral relations, both the dignitaries agreed to further strengthen the cordial relations between the two countries through increased cooperation in different fields, especially high-level engagement,” said a foreign ministry statement.

The regional situation and matters relating to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) were also discussed, the statement added.

Aziz observed that there was a huge potential of cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture, education, tourism and sports.

He assured that Pakistan would continue to provide training and development opportunities to Maldivian students.

The foreign minister of Maldives appreciated Pakistan for its help to the people and the Government of Maldives on various occasions.

He highlighted that cooperation in the fields of culture and education would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.