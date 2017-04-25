Armies of Pakistan and India on Tuesday established hotline contact to discuss prevention of border skirmishes in wake of the ongoing census, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It was decided to prevent escalation of border skirmishes between the militaries of the two countries in areas along the Line of Control due to the census taking place there, added the ISPR statement.

Hours earlier, a roadside bomb killed at least 14 people, including two census workers, in Kurram Agency.

Five women and four children were among the 14 killed, while 10 people were wounded in the explosion. With few adequate medical facilities in the area, an Army helicopter evacuated the wounded to a nearby military hospital.

Pakistan launched the national census last month, the country's first in 19 years.

Tens of thousands of data collectors, supported by 200,000 Pakistani soldiers, go door-to-door for the project, which is to be finished by May 15.