ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should step down in view of the apex court judgment on Panama Papers.

In a statement, PBC Vice-Chairman Ahsan Bhoon said that after the announcement of the Supreme Court judgment, the Prime Minister has lost moral justification to remain chief executive of the country.

The PBC Vice-Chairman demanded that the learned judges of the apex court should approve such officials for the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) who have impeccable character and did not accept any pressure.

He further said that after the verdict in Panama Papers case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman should also tender his resignation.

The PBC resolved that the legal fraternity of the country would be united and after consultations with all the bar councils and bar associations, next line of action would be evolved for taking those steps, which would be inevitable for the progress of the country, strengthening the dignity of the judiciary as well as for eradication of corruption.