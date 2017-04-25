Criticising the ruling regime, former President General (retired) Pervez Musharraf said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was doing 'miserably'.

"Prime Minister of Pakistan is doing miserably," he said on yesterday while talking to journalist Bob Woodward at Yale University on US-Pakistan relations, adding, "democracy in Pakistan needs to be tailored as per our environment with a check and balance system."

He also claimed that "nobody defies the top in Pakistan armed forces."

Musharraf said that Pakistan was of special significance for the USA due to four reasons - its geography as it lies between Iran, Afghanistan, India and China; it is the strongest Muslim country; it is the only country to enjoy friendly relations with Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Iran, which is important for the USA to create harmony; and it is a frontline state fighting against terrorism.

The former president further said that blaming Pakistan for terrorism was not right as the country was its worst sufferer. "The USA has interests and sensitivities and same is the case with Pakistan."

He also claimed that his regime was serious about fighting the Taliban and al-Qaeda militants groups as it was in the interest of the country. He further noted that it was due to the actions of US-Pakistan that religious militancy was born.

"In 79, the USA wanted to stop expansion of the Soviet and Jihad was initiated unitedly by the USA and Pakistan," he said.

Commenting on concerns over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the former president said that if Islamabadwas not worried about USA-India relations, then Washington should not get worried about growing Pakistan-China relations.

Musharraf said that Jamaat ud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed was not involved in 2008 Mumbai attack.

“I don’t think Saeed was behind the 26/11 attack. In Pakistan we don’t call him a terrorist” he said.