MUZAFFARABAD-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to visit AJK capital Muzaffarabad on April 29. During the visit, the PM will chair a meeting of the ruling arty AJK chapter in addition to other engagements. He will also visit Neelam-Jhelum hydro-power project where he will be briefed about the pace of progress on the mega project which was scheduled to be inaugurated in early 2018.

He will also be briefed by the AJK Planning and Development Department about the on-going important development projects in the area. Senior cabinet members would also be accompanying the premier during his visit. Preparations for PM’s arrival in Muzaffarabad have already been finalized.