GUJRANWALA- Fire brigade staff staged a demonstration here on Monday against the higher authorities for not releasing their salaries for the last five months.

The protesters holding banners chanted slogans against the authorities concerned and alleged the officers had taken no interest to resolve their problems. They said due to nonpayment their gas and electricity meters had been disconnected by the departments while they are facing great troubles to meet their home expenditure. They appealed to the higher authorities to take an early action for releasing their salaries otherwise they shall go on strike till the fulfillment their demands.

STUDENT TORTURED: A six-class student was tortured by her teacher for not doing homework in a private school at Satellite Town. As Rooma, a class six student, remained fail to complete her homework, her class teacher Brishan got angry and started beating her. Resultantly, her ear got fractured and she was shifted to DHQ Hospital by her parents. The female student of sixth grade was hospitalised after she was subjected to brutal torture which led to damaging of her eardrum. Her mother pleaded for action against the teacher who tortured her daughter.