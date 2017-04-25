ISLAMABAD - A PTI leader has made a request to the Supreme Judicial Council for initiating proceedings against National Accountability Bureau Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry under Article 209 of the Constitution.

He also called for removing the NAB chief as, according to him, Qamar acted in a manner that is “unbecoming” of the bureau chairman.

PTI leader Fawad Hussain Chaudhry filed the reference against the NAB chairman in view of the Panama case verdict, saying the observations of the five-member bench should be considered integral part of his reference/complaint.

He stated that the incumbent NAB chief had violated the code of conduct and Section 6 of the NAB Ordinance 1997.

The PTI leader said the judges who heard Panama Papers case had found glaring and stunning illegalities and violation of the Code of Conduct by the NAB chairman therefore he should be stopped forthwith from dispensing his duties.

Fawad mentioned that the NAB chairman was under a sacred and pious duty to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices from the country and to put all those on trial who misused and abused the power, and were involved in misappropriation.

He said Qamar had been “irresponsible” and also “unconscious of his duties” and had acted in an “undignified manner”, which had lowered the prestige of the office he is currently holding.

Qamar had been involved in certain activities, which could not be reconciled with the oath taken by him and against the Judicial Code of Conduct, he claimed.

“The NAB chairman’s integrity, impartiality and honesty had been determined as having been compromised. In the circumstances, it would be absolutely fair to restrain him from performing his duties as the NAB chairman.”

The complainant said the NAB chief had been instrumental in provision of “flawed and defective” prosecution to the criminals that he ought to try and to put forth every possible effort to bring the culprits to justice.

“The respondent has been actively, deliberately and intentionally been instrumental in helping the accused escape the legal action by using his powers illegally and to benefit the culprits,” the reference read.

Fawad said that Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed’s observation in his “additional note” pertaining to behaviour and conduct of the NAB chief were extremely alarming, disturbing and worrisome and required an immediate and effective interference by the council.

The observations/findings by Justice Ijazul Ahsan are also of great importance.

“Justice Ijaz in a visible pain found that by a conscious, planned and pre-mediated design all important state intuitions (including the NAB) have been captured, taken over and neutralised by the appointment of handpicked officers in complete disgrace of merit, honesty and integrity as these “cronies” owe their loyalty to their masters,” Fawad wrote in his reference.

He maintained that the judgment of three judges said: “In normal circumstances, such exercise could be conducted by the NAB, but when its chairman appears to be indifferent and even unwilling to perform his part, we are constrained to look elsewhere, and therefore order for constitution of a Joint Investigation Team.”

Fawad submitted that Qamar by his petty and below average endeavours had lowered down the graces of the office of the premier anti-corruption agency. The observations and findings are not only a matter of dishonour for the NAB chairman office but have also shattered the public confidence in his office.