SHEIKHUPURA/AHMEDPUR EAST-Different rallies in support of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were taken out here on Monday by the PML-N leaders and workers to celebrate the Sharif family’s “victory” in the Panama case.

A ‘Nawaz Sharif Zinda Abad Rally’ was led by MPA Pir Muhammad Ashraf and attended by Tehsil Sadar Muzafr Ahmad, Faryad Haider, Riaz, Hamad Ali, Sanaullah, Haji Tariq, Mian Mushtaq, Rana Waris and a number of other people. It started from the Central Office Ferozwala and ended at Rachna Town where the shopkeepers honored them with by throwing rose pleats on them. They were holding Flags and banners and chanting slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif. Speakers said that Muslim League Nawaz always respected the court orders. Asif Zardari has conducted contempt of court by rejects the order of the apex court, they said. In Ahmedpur East, the PML-N activists took out a motorbike rally from the residence of PML-N MPA Qazi Adnan Farid to celebrate Panama victory.

The local PML-N leadership celebrated the victory while Chairman Municipal Committee Malik Usman Rasheed Bobak and Vice Chairman Mian Muzzamil Nadeem also participated in the rally.

PML-N activists were witnessed dancing to drumbeats, chanting slogans in favour of Premier Nawaz Sharif and distributing sweets. The rally culminated at Chowk Munir Shaheed where MPA Qazi Adnan Farid, Khalid Mehmood Warran and others in their speeches termed the Supreme Court verdict victory of the Prime Minister and his family. They also declared it moral victory of PML-N.