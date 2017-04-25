LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered information ministry to remove blasphemous content from social media in the next four months.

Justice Athar Mahmood heard the case during which the petitioner told the court that profane material has not been deleted from the social media despite court’s directives. He further said “It comes under contempt of court and requested to remove such profane content.

The Lahore High Court directed the authorities including home and information ministries to submit report and erase the material within four months.

LHC has also reserved its decision on the case relating to blackmailing citizens through fake accounts on Facebook and Twitter. It was filed by law expert Ishtiaq Chaudhry. It was stated that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has failed to launch any action against fake account users.