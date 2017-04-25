LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League –Quaid (PML-Q), Jamaat-e-Islami, Sunni Ittehad Council, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen and Pakistan Awami Tehreek have called upon the prime minister to resign to ensure transparent investigation against him.

The demand came after the meeting of the parties’ top leadership at Mansoora yesterday. The visiting delegation of the four parties led by PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain met the JI chief Sirajul Haq and other leaders and discussed political situation.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif must resign from his office to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation against him and this is essential for the dignity of the country and the nation,” said the two leaders while talking to media after the meeting.

A statement said the delegation included Khuram Nawaz Gandapur, Kamil Ali Agha, Asad Abbas and others. The two sides discussed at length the situation arising out of the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama leaks case.

The JI chief told newsmen after the meeting that prime minister’s sticking to his office despite being declared guilty by two SC judges and as an accused by the other three judges was the height of stubbornness. He said that the apex court’s decision had shown a way to the nation for wiping out corruption.

He said the entire opposition had demanded resignation of the prime minister, and the premier would have to step down in the long run. However, he said, that if the prime minister voluntarily resigned, this would be the respectable course for him. Ch. Shujaat told newsmen that all the five judges of the bench had held the prime minister an accused and there was no option for him to remain in his office.

He said that the Supreme Court decision was historic indeed because it had presented a sitting prime minister as a culprit before a JIT. He said the opposition wanted to give the nation a line of action against corruption so that no plunderer could escape.

Shujaat said the prime minister wanted to address the nation even before going through the court verdict but he had been advised by his colleagues to first read the judgement before taking a decision. In reply to a question, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said the PML-Q would join the alliance against corruption no matter who led the alliance.

On the occasion, the JI chief announced the formation of a committee for working relationship with the four-party alliance. The committee would include JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch and JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed.