ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and the Sindh High Court (SHC) orders that had directed the Census Commissioner to amend Form II to include Sikh, Kelash and other religions in the form in the second phase of the headcount exercise.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar suspended the order while taking up an appeal filed by the Federal government against the SHC and PHC orders.

On March 22, the PHC had directed the Federal government that the Sikh community should be included in the census form in the second phase.

During the proceeding, Additional Attorney General Muhammad Waqar Rana contended that the first phase of the census had already been completed in 63 districts including the provincial capitals and the second phase started on 15 April and it was well at an advanced stage, and the form could not be amended at this stage.

He submitted that the enumerators had not been trained nor given codes to gather information about members of the above-mentioned religions. He said that the census forms were machine readable and new information could not be added as it required codes.

He also submitted that an addition of any codes on the current forms would undermine the whole process and compromise the authenticity of the collected data. He contended that historically these religions were not included in the column, but at the same time, in order to ensure the Constitutional rights of these minorities, steps would be taken in collaboration with NADRA to add information about persons belonging to these religions.

Sikhs of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh had moved their respective high courts against the Federal government for not adding Sikhism as a separate religion and placing it in the column of ‘other religions’ in the census form.

Gurpal Singh, Charanjeet Singh and others through their Attorney Shahid Raza Malik had moved to the PHC while community leader Sardar Hira Singh had filed moved the SHC against the ‘discrepancy’ in the census form.