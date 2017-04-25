BAHAWALPUR-Jamaat-e-Islami leaders said that the Supreme Court’s decision would pave the way for corruption-free culture in the country, saying that Panama Leaks has created huge problems for the PML-N leadership.

After the decision of Supreme Court, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should have resigned ethically and then answer to the allegations by presenting in front of proposed Joint Investigation Team (JIT). In this matter, the Prime Minister’s speeches in National Assembly should also be made part of the JIT’s investigation, they demanded.

Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur District Ameer Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, Deputy Ameer Nasarullah, and Secretary General Irfan Anjum said that along with Prime Minister’s family, all the other people who have been accused in Panama Leaks case should be held accountable so that corruption can be eliminated from the country.

They added that the Sharif family was accused of tax evasion, concealment of assets, money laundering, transferring of capital to foreign countries and not-payment of government’s dues.

They said that Jamaat-e-Islami has been demanding the establishment of judicial commission from day one so that real facts could come in front of everyone, none of the respectable judge of Supreme Court has said that corruption has not been done rather it has proved with the establishment of JIT.

They further said that if leaders themselves evade taxes, what is left behind; law of the rich will not run for long in Pakistan and now time has come to hold accountable all those committed crime regardless of their affiliation with political parties.