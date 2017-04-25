ISLAMABAD - The second phase of the population census starts today (Tuesday) in 88 districts of the country.

Chief Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa told the media on Monday that the first phase of the census completed successfully in the mid of April. He was optimistic that the second phase would also be completed in the same manner. “International independent observers had termed the census process satisfactory,” Bajwa said and added that observers had not pointed out any major flaw in the exercise.

“The first phase of the census has been completed in 63 districts. Enumerators had sent the census documents and other materials to the central office of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for counting of the people. However, material from Gilgit-Baltistan and Quetta would reach within next couple of days,” he added.

Talking about the census in Fata, Bajwa said the government had carried out the exercise only in Orakzai agency in Fata in the first phase.

“Census would be conducted in other six agencies during the upcoming second phase. The PBS is all set for conducting second and last phase of the census, which would start from April 25 to May 25,” he said.

He said that house listing operation would continue for three days (April 25 to April 27) for the first block under phase-II. Filling up of form would take ten days from April 28 to May 7. The homeless people would be counted on May 8. The house listing operation for the second block under the second phase of the census will be conducted for three days from May 11 to May 13, followed by filling up form-2 for next ten days from May 14 to May 23 while the homeless would be counted on May 25.

“The government had released the total allocated budget of Rs18.6 billion for the process. The budget included Rs6 billion for the army, Rs6 billion for the PBS and another Rs6.5 billion for transportation of census material,” he said.

In the second phase, census would be carried out in Punjab’s cities including Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Sargodha, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sahiwal, Okara, Khanewal, Multan, Sheikhupura, Nankana Shaib, Kasur, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Lodhran, Rawalpindi, Cholistan, and in the federal capital.

In Sindh, the cities include Larkana, Jacobabad, Badin, Dadu, Kashmore, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Tnado Allah Yar, Tnado Muhammad Khan, Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, they include Bannu, Kohat, Karak, Tank, Malakand, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Bunner/Daggar, Shangla, Mohmand Agnecy, Khyber Agency, Kurram Agency, Bajaur Agency, South Waziristan Agency and North Waziristan Agency. Balochistan cities included Sohbat Pur, Gawadar, Lora Lai, Qila Saifullah, Kachhi (Bolan), Sibi, Harnai, Barkhan, Sherani, Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Chagahi, Panjgur and Zhob.

Meanwhile, population census would also start in five districts each of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The population and housing census will be conducted in Fata except for North and South Waziristan agencies. The government would take the data of North and South Waziristan agencies from the Fata Disaster Management Authority.