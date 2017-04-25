ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior Monday extended policing powers of Rangers in Sindh and especially in Karachi for another 90 days by turning down the proposal of the Sindh government to give powers to the paramilitary force with some limitations.

The ministry has issued a notification for further extension in powers and stay of Rangers in Sindh and the force has been given powers under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

Furthermore, the interior ministry has turned down the proposals of the Sindh government to give powers to Rangers with certain conditions, the notification said.

The ministry, in response to the official correspondence of the Sindh government in this regard, through a letter has said that neither restrictions could be placed on the anti-terrorism law nor the relevant sections of the law could be amended.

The letter said the recommendations sent by the provincial government should be within legal limits and the proposals of the provincial government regarding powers of Rangers are beyond the law. The proposals of the provincial government about powers of Rangers cannot be made part of the notification, it added.

Like before, the extension of policing powers of Rangers in Sindh became again a bone of contention between Sindh and federal governments with the latter demanding that the powers of Rangers should be extended with some limitations on the pattern adopted for its deployment in Punjab. However, the ministry had clarified that Rangers enjoyed same powers in Punjab like that in Sindh.

Earlier, Sindh government was reluctant to send a summary to the federal government for extension in powers of the paramilitary force after expiry of the 90-day period. Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had said that the federal government would follow proper legal course if the matter was further delayed.