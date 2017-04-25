Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday approved new standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the transportation of delegates and their staff who visit Pakistan for hunting purposes.

The SOPs prepared by the Ministry of Interior have been dispatched to relevant ministries, foreign embassies in Pakistan and Pakistani Missions abroad.

According to the SOPs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would provide advance information about the staff of international delegates to relevant departments at least one week before their arrival.

Similarly, regarding the details about international guests and other important personalities, the concerned departments would be informed at least 72 hours before arrival.

The landing points for all international flights coming to Pakistan with delegates and their staff for hunting purpose have also been identified in the freshly issued SOPs.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Anti-Narcotics Force, Customs, and local administration would ensure immigration, security and other necessary facilities at specified landing points to facilitate the delegates.

After the suspension of all types of landing permits under the direction of Minister for Interior, the foreigners must obtain a visa to visit Pakistan and no foreigner would be allowed to enter without a visa and completing all required immigration process.

Those violating the new SOPs can face arrest, the ministry said.

Under the new SOPs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be provided details about all such incoming flights to be cleared by FIA while relevant departments would designate focal persons.