JHABBRAN-The Markzi Anjuman Tajran Sheikhupura has announced that a caravan of over 200 vehicles will attend the meeting called by PTI chief Imran Khan in Islamabad on 28th against the corruption of Prime Minister Niawaz Sharif and his family.

The decision was taken in a joint session of merchants held at Abdullah city Complex under the chair of Anjuman President Aslam Baloch.

More than 75 representatives of traders along with other prominent persons were present on the occasion. They decided in the meeting that particular dresses will be provided to the workers and a procession of more than 200 vehicles will leave Sheikhupura for Islamabad. Traders, representatives of lawyers and civil society will participate in the caravan. The speakers said that the PTI would rid the country of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah from Niawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari on the order of the Supreme Court.