Opposition tried to pass a resolution demanding the prime minister’s resignation in light of the Panamagate verdict during the session of Punjab Assembly.

This sparked an uproar as the opposition and treasury benches started chanting slogans against each other’s leadership. When PA Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan refused to entertain opposition leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, saying he should follow rules of procedures, the opposition staged a walkout.

This gave the treasury a chance to pass a resolution in favour of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who they claimed was the beacon of hope Pakistan needed to hit the road to progress.

Before the walkout, the speaker continuously asked legislators of both parties to maintain decorum, but his appeals seemingly fell on deaf ears. Law Minster Rana Sanaullah read the resolution in favour of the PM and it was passed by the house.

The PA showed its trust in the “efficient, active and wise leadership of Nawaz Sharif”. The document stated he played a vital role in steering the country out of the current power crisis.

“The CPEC project is historical and can never be forgotten. The house has strong reservations against elements trying to lead the country towards anarchy and chaos. All political parties should focus on the 2018 elections,” the resolution read. The session was ultimately adjourned till 10am on Tuesday.

The resolution of opposition leader Mehmood, on the other hand, painted an entirely different picture of the PM. It read that “Nawaz Sharif is no longer ‘truthful or trustworthy’ after the verdict of the two senior-most judges of the Supreme Court.” It demanded that Nawaz resign until the joint investigation team, formed to look into the matter, reaches its conclusions. The opposition also held a protest on the assembly’s stairs, demanding the PM’s resignation.

Talking to the media, Law Minster Rana Sanaullah said the allegations of the opposition had been “tossed into the dustbin” after the Panamagate decision. He said none of the 13 points in the case directly implicated Nawaz Sharif.