ISLAMABAD - The perplexing question being discussed these days within the power circles and among the masses alike is who will head the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the light of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama leaks case.

The question is critical in the sense that the JIT will decide the political future of the ruling party that is in the power corridors in one way or the other since 1985, ending the nine-year rule of Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf.

As it is crystal clear in the light of the April 20 Panama judgement that the JIT head would be from the premier investigation agency— the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) — names of its three additional directors general (ADGs) have emerged to possibly head the probe team.

The three additional DGs include Capt (r) Ahmed Latif, Wajid Zia and Dr Shafiqur Rehman.

Capt (r) Ahmed Latif, a grade-20 officer, is the most senior additional DG in the agency followed by Zia, a grade 20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) and Dr Shafiqur Rehman, a grade 19 officer belonging to the PSP, currently working on current charge basis.

“The heads of the aforesaid departments/institutions shall recommend names of their nominees for the JIT within seven days from today which shall be placed before us in chambers for nomination and approval,” said the judgement of the five-member bench.

The judgement also said that “a senior officer of the FIA not below the rank of additional director general who shall head the team having the firsthand experience of investigation of white collar crime and related matters”.

Capt (r) Ahmed Latif, heads the agency’s anti-corruption wing and hails from urban Sindh. Some, within the government circles, view that Latif has a military background and would affect the civil-military balance in the composition of the JIT. The JIT would also have representatives of the ISI and the MI.

Latif has shown his disinterest to head the JIT saying he was not well these days, background discussions with some FIA officials revealed.

Wajid Zia, who belongs to Murree, is leading the immigration wing of the agency. Zia is considered a religious man with good repute. At the same time, he also enjoys the confidence of his interior ministry bosses, a source revealed.

Both Latif and Zia joined police service in the same year.

Dr Shafiqur Rehman is currently working on current charge and has the domicile of Punjab. Dr Shafiq has been rejected twice by the Central Selection Board (CSB) for the promotion into grade 20. Since he is working on current charge, he is automatically junior to his other two colleagues.

The official sources claim that Muhammad Amlish, the director general of the FIA, a PSP officer, enjoys good relations with some key personalities in the ruling party. But he was in bad terms with his immediate boss Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. Amlish is retiring by the end of the next month and his chances of heading the JIT are dim.

The FIA is directly supervised by Nisar through officers other than its chief as both the interior minister and the DG FIA are said to be on good talking terms.

In May 2016, Nisar during a meeting had criticised Amlish on a media report reflecting his vision of bringing structural changes within the agency to improve its performance. Amlish in his response had asked that he was ready to quit if the minister lacked trust in him. The powerful minister did not like the response and since then the FIA chief has not been invited to a single meeting held under the chair of Nisar. Wajid Zia represents the agency most of such high-level meetings—a fact that he enjoys the confidence of the interior minister.

After the May 2016 meeting, the interior minister had also attempted to remove the FIA chief but he could not convince the prime minister office, the sources in the interior ministry said.

In the light of the judgement, the JIT members would include representatives of the National Accountability Bureau, the Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan, the Inter-Services Intelligence and the Military Intelligence.