QUETTA - Police on Thursday defused a heavy bomb in Kuchlak area while detonators were also recovered from the site. A bomb weighing up to 20 to 25 kg, gun rounds, safety fuse and detonators were recovered from flour sacks in the jurisdiction of Kuchlak Police Station. Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately summoned to the spot who defused the bomb.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 25-Aug-2017 here.
25kg bomb defused in Quetta
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus