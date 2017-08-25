SIALKOT - Four drug traffickers-cum-dacoits, who had allegedly killed a police constable, were shot dead by their accomplices during a robbery incident near village Kharotta Syedaan, Sialkot tehsil on Thursday.

According to police officials, 10 armed dacoits were looting the people near village Kharotta Syedaan-Kotli Loharaan. The accused tried to intercept some other persons but they did not stop. On this, the armed dacoits opened fire. Police said that several bullets fired by the armed accomplices, hit the four dacoits, killing them on the spot, while the rest fled away from the scene by firing in the air.

According to the FIR (No. 164/2017) lodged at Kotli Loharaan police station by landlord Syed Zaheerul Hassan Yousafi under sections 302,397 and 13/20/65 PPC, the slain dacoits were identified as Anwaar alias Tidda, Rizwan alias Ganju, Ali alias Goonga and Naveed Maseeh.

Police shifted the dead bodies to Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy. Senior police officials claimed that these accused were the killers of a police constable.

On the other hand, another FIR (No. 162/2017) lodged at Kotli Loharaan police station the other day by police sub inspector Zafar Iqbal under sections 186, 216, 302, 324, 353 and 395 PPC. The slain dacoits had shot dead police constable Muhammad Zubair (45) and injured two other constables, as the police had raided at a den of the accused in village Kharotta Syedaan. The police said that during firing by the fleeing dacoits, the bullets hit four of them due to which the dacoits died on the spot.

BODY FOUND: People found the dead body of an unknown person front River Ravi near village Bara Manga - Shakargarh. The police claimed that the body might have reached there while floating in flood in River Ravi from neighnouring catchment areas in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

