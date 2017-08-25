TOBA TEK SINGH: The district administration took serious note of complaints against illegal housing colonies in the district.

Presiding over the meeting of district planning and design committee, he ordered action against a District Council’s planning officer for hiding facts of the illegal housing colony regarding issuance of an NOC to it on behalf of District Council. The meeting was told that a 302 kanal colony had been set up at Toba for which its owner had not obtained NOC for laying sewerage, construction of roads and drinking water supply.