Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi held a meeting with all the four provincial Chief Ministers, according to sources.

During the meeting various issues were discussed including NFC, security, and current situation of the country. Coordination between provinces and federal was also brought under discussion.

PM Abbasi also informed them about the details of his visit to Quetta and Karachi few days ago. He also assured all the CMs’ that federal government will deal with all the provinces equally.