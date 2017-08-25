 

OKARA: A Pakistan Army soldier who had died in a crane accident in Wanna, South Waziristan, was laid to rest with full military honour here in his ancestral graveyard.

Soldier Muhammad Shakil, son of Faqir Hussain, resident of village 3/1L, had died in a crane accident in Wanna.

Earlier, funeral for the departed soul was offered in village 3/1L, which was attended by civil and military officials and a large number of people from all walks of life. Later, an Army contingent offered salute to the Shaheed.

