Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif stated that he will appreciate parliament’s decision if it wants to reinvestigate Raymond Davis' case.

While speaking to senate session, he stated, “Talking about this case only for point scoring will not be healthy practice for the country.”

In camera or a public inquiry of Raymond Davis case will be propitious for our nation, he further added.

According to him parliament should take notice why and on what basis nation’s honour was compromised.

He said some people played their part in this case to execute their own international commitments.

The minister also told that Pakistani government paid the money to the victims' families to free Davis.

Raymond Davis, a CIA operative who killed two men in Lahore in 2011, was taken into custody by Pakistani government in Kot Lakhpat Jail. Lahore High Court cleared him from all charges. He was later released by the government.