Islamabad: Anti terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday, discussed the sudden departure of the top PPP leadership right before the assassination of Benazir in Liaquat Bagh in 2007.

ATC judge Asghar Ali Khan questioned, FIA special prosecutor Khwaja Imtiaz, why Rehman Malik, Babar Awan and others who were present in backup vehicle for emergency situation left their position before Benazir Bhutto?

Around dozen of people were present in the backup but only two of them appeared before the court. The prosecutor told the court that they had to make arrangements for her in Zardari house in Islamabad.

Khwaja Imtiaz also brought into the notice to court, then-inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Lt Gen Nadeem Taj and Maj Gen Ehsan met Benazir Bhutto night before the incident and persuaded her not to address at Liaquat Bagh.

He further mentioned the statement of American lobbyist Mark-Siegel, who linked retired Gen Pervez Musharraf with murder of Benazir.

ATC is hearing the Benazir Bhutto murder case on daily basis.