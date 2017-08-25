A Balochistan High Court (BHC) bench upheld its previous decision and refused to approve the bail application of Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai on Wednesday.

Achakzai who is a member of the Balochistan assembly was charged with running over a traffic police sergeant at a busy intersection in Quetta. He was arrested from his house in June on charges of killing a traffic sergeant.

A division bench of the BHC which consists of Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai and Justice Hashim Kakar, took up the bail application of Achakzai last week.

The bail application was rejected by chief justice but on the other hand Justice Hashim Kakar approved of the bail.

The case was further referred to Justice Ejaz Swati who is the refree judge of the BHC. The plea was heard by him last Friday but he reserved judgement which was announced on Wednesday.