BAHAWALPUR - The LPG Industries Association of Pakistan said that except the distributors, sub-distributors and marketing companies of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), all other sellers of the gas are illegal.

Association Chairman Irfan Khokar said that his organisation had no objection over taking action against them. He expressed these remarks while addressing a press conference at Bahawalpur Press Club. Its Divisional President Rana Israr and District President Shafqat Ansari were also present.

Irfan said that according to OGRA Ordinance 2002, manufacturing, selling and refilling of substandard LPG cylinder is a serious crime and in violation punishment of 2 to 3 years along with imprisonment will be awarded. Deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners have been told that LPG shops are illegal. LPG Industries Association of Pakistan will not compromise on the international safety standards for which safety seminars are being held throughout the country to make the lives safe.





OUR STAFF REPORTER