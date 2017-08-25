KAMALIA : A counter terrorism drill was held at Govt High School No 1 (boys) and Govt Laboratory School Kamalia under the supervision of DSP Mehr Saeed the other day. Teams of different state department including police, Municipal Committee, Health Department, Edhi, Fire Brigade, Revenue Department and ambulances of Rescue 1122 participated in the mock exercise.

In the emergency rehearsal, two dummy terrorists attacked the schools. The attack was countered by the teams.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Mehr Saeed said that the objective of the mock exercise is to train students and the schools staff on who to deal with any terror incident. It also aims at judging capabilities of the LEAs personnel. He urged citizens and officials of the state departments to be vigilant and ready to handle any kind of emergency.