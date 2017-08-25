LAHORE - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued an order yesterday for the deployment of Army troops at the polling stations in NA-120 Lahore on the by-election day, September 17.

The ECP had written a letter to the Ministry of Defence, seeking Army troops deployment inside and outside the polling stations in that constituency where the National Assembly seat fell vacant on account of disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as member of the Parliament.

The troops will perform duties till the polling time will be over, the Election Commission of Pakistan stated in the letter.

Earlier, the NA-120 Returning Officer had also requested the deployment of Army troops for the by-poll.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), had appealed to the Commission for deploying the Army in NA-120 Lahore as their feared rigging in the polls.

It may be mentioned Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Dr Yasmeen Rashid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s Faisal Mir are the main candidates for this seat.

Given the current political situation election in this Constituency is being considered very important for the determination of future politics of the parties and changes at the national level.