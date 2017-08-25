According to the reports, all political parties are compelled to at least allocate 13.6 tickets for women over 272 parliamentary general seats due to the recently passed Electoral Reforms Bill.

Political parties are compelled to allocate 2 tickets for women in Balochistan’s 51 seats, over 5 from KPK’s 99 seats, over 6 from Sindh’s 130 seats and more than 14 from Punjab’s 297 general seats.

Women make 52pc of Pakistan’s 210.31 million population whereas experts are of the view that above mentioned step will empower women,the suppressed gender, in Pakistan.