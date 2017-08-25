GUJRANWALA - The district administration has fixed 11 sale points for sacrificial animals across the district and has also issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the sale points include: Timber Market near Alam Chowk, Muaafiwala Chowk, Madni Road near Coca Cola Factory, Slaughter House Sheikhupura Road and Rajkot in Gujranwala city.

Similarly, Aroop Morr in Saddr, Old Exchange Road Ghala Mandi in Kamoke tehsil, Mattu Bhaike in Nowshera Virkan tehsil while in Wazirabad tehsil, Taj Gardens Phase-II near Cardiology Hospital, near Ghakkar Police Station on GT Road Ghakkar and the opposite graveyard and Rasoolnagar Road have been fixed as points for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals.

Plastic factory gutted

A plastic factory caught fire resultantly machinery and expensive material was burnt to ashes while some roofs of the building collapsed due to fire.

Workers were busy when the storeroom of the factory suddenly caught fire due to short-circuit. Resultantly, plastic material and products worth millions of rupees were burnt while workers saved their lives by run out of the factory.

ARREST: An Anti-Corruption Establishment team held a senior clerk red handed while receiving bribe here at Municipal Committee office. Citizens gave an application that senior clerk of municipal committee Muhammad Amjad was demanding bribe of Rs10,000 for approval of an awareness seminar. On the application, circle officer Amir Hussain Sandho raided and held senior clerk Amjad while receiving bribe.

