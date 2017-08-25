MULTAN - Deputy Head of European Union delegation to Pakistan Anne Marchal declared on Thursday the EU research institutions are eager to collaborate with Pakistan on research projects and Pakistani researchers would be given scholarships for the purpose.

Addressing a seminar titled “Horizon 2020” jointly organised by the ORIC Department, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and EU Delegation to Pakistan here at BZU, she added that the European Union is interested in education, rural development, energy, research and innovation sectors in Pakistan.

Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation, Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, asserted that local researchers need to adopt international standards in research for making progress. “We need to develop connections for international research institutions for this purpose. It will help our young researchers learn new techniques and improve their research skills,” he added. “We need to offer opportunities to our youth to go forward and polish their talent,” he pointed out, adding that the Pakistan Science Foundation put special emphasis on research and encourages the researchers besides extending support for the research projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Director ORIC BZU, Prof Saeed Akhtar said that the motive behind setting up ORIC was to promote research culture in the varsity. He added that training workshops and seminars are being held on regular basis for the purpose and the researchers have felt a positive change in a very short period. He anticipated that the BZU would soon gain top ranking amongst research institutes in the country. He said that efforts are being made to establish connections among international and local researchers.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dr Masood Akhtar said that seminars like Horizon 2020 are very important for educational institutions as they offered the teachers and scholars opportunity to get guidance on their research and projects.

MWMCO EID SANITATION PLAN

The Multan Waste Management Company has finalised sanitation plan for Eidul Adha and the Eid holidays of all officers and staff have been cancelled.

The Managing Director of the company Imran Noor disclosed on Thursday over 1500 sanitation workers would be deployed on Eid for collecting remains of sacrificial animals. He added that the sanitation staff would shift the remains to transfer station which would be buried in four big ditches dug around the city. He further revealed that 20 collection centres would be set up in each union council and 80,000 plastic bags would be distributed in each union council.

He said that a comprehensive plan had been devised for keeping the city clean on Eid and the company was hiring additional manpower besides acquiring machinery. He urged upon the citizens to drop the remains of the animals in drums and containers placed in union councils by the company instead of throwing them on roadsides.

