TOBA TEK SINGH - A special taskforce raided Chak 367/JB in Jallianwala on Thursday and sealed a factory where the bones of dead animals were being grinded to be used in medicines, poultry feed and custard powder.

The team led by of Assistant Commissioner Asif Ali was also consisted of DSP Azhar Yaqub and Gojra deputy district health officer Dr Asghar Sheikh. The AC told reporters that Muazzam DC Iqbal Sipra had received a report of an intelligence agency regarding the preparation of hazardous bone powder in the factory located on three acres of land. During the raid, the officials found thousands of kilogramme rotten and spoiled bones being grinded there.

The AC further said that the harmful powder was being produced in the factory for the last several years and its bad smell had made the pollution in the village. No owner of the factory was present there at the time of raid however a dozen male and female workers were present in the factory. Health officials have written to the environment department to get a case registered against the factory owners.





OUR STAFF REPORTER