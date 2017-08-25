LAHORE - Asad Junejo, son of former prime minister Muhammad Khan Junejo, called on ousted PM Nawaz Sharif at his Raiwind residence yesterday and announced to join the PML-N while reposing full confidence in his leadership.

Sharif welcomed Asad Junejo in the party and eulogized the services rendered by Muhammad Khan Junejo for the country. The ex-PM praised the love of Sindhi people for him and said, “Sindhis stand very close to my heart and I have always wished speedy and large scale development in Sindh. Sindh is an important federating unit, besides land of Sufis and Qalandars. I will visit Sindh soon to express my gratitude for the love Sindhis harbor for me.” The former prime minister was confident that the PML-N would achieve a big success in 2018 elections.

Asad Junejo extended invitation to former prime minister for Sindh visit. He said stability and progress of the country was very much linked with the PML-N government under Sharif. He counted the achievements Sharif government had secured on energy, development, transport and security fronts in the country. He said Sindhis admired the development vision of Sharif and were looking forward to his visit to Sindh. During the meeting, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Senator Pervez Rashid and Senator Dr Asif Kirmani were also present.