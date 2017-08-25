ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday transferred four senior officers and assigned them new assignments.

According to the Establishment Division notification, Arif Ahmed Khan, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited, under Commerce Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary Water Resources Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

Kaleem Imam, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), presently serving in National Highways and Motorway Police is transferred and posted as IG National Highways and Motorway Police, in his own pay and scale, under the Ministry of Commerce Division.

The outgoing IG NHMP Shaukat Hayat, a BS-22 of PSP Group, has been transferred and posted as Director General National Police Bureau under Interior Division.

Sqn-Ldr (retd) Iqbal Muhammad, a grade-22 officer of PSP Group, has been appointed as Secretary Narcotics Control Division.

The Establishment Division issued the notification late night with the approval of Prime Minister Shahaid Khaqan Abbasi.