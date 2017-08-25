ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday accorded approval and issued directive for disbursement of salaries to federal government employees on August 28th ahead of Eid-ul Azha holidays. “The decision has been taken to facilitate the employees in offering “Qurbani” and enjoy the Eid festivities. Necessary instructions are being conveyed to quarters concerned in this regard,” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 25-Aug-2017 here.
Govt servants to get salaries on 28th
