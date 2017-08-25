ISLAMABAD: On early Friday morning, heavy downpour with gusty winds lashed twin cities and adjoining areas.

The airport authorities were not able to drain out the rainwater, despite several hours. The rain water entered in houses and bazaars. The rain also disrupted electricity supply in both cities, army troops have been put on alert in Rawalpindi to respond instantly for rescue efforts.

A section of the boundary wall of the government degree college in Satellite Town collapsed due to rain.

Shehbaz Sharif have directed authorities to ensure no standing water is left in effected cities. Teams of Water and Sanitary Agency are working to drain the accumulated rain water from streets of Lahore.