ISLAMABAD - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah Thursday demanded the incumbent government to immediately convene a joint session of parliament over recent remarks of US President Donald Trump against Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in this regard should come up with strong measures, the opposition leader said this while reacting to recent speech of the US President.

Trump, in his speech using harsh words against Pakistan, said Washington could "no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorist organisations."

The opposition leader said that the incumbent government should immediately take all lawmakers into confidence to evolve a joint strategy on this important matter. “It is a matter of sovereignty of over 220 million people of Pakistan, so it needs to be discussed in the parliament,” he added.

He said that Trump had not only undermined Pakistan’s numerous contributions and sacrifices in the war against terror but had also threatened the country of dire consequences in case of failure to adhere to his dictation.

He said that Pakistan had lost thousands of its people both civilians and military, and faced a huge economic loss and continued to pay a heavy price for its commitment to peace.

PPP’s lawmakers had also submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly Secretariat regarding the recent remarks of the US President, demanding debate on the issue.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)Imran Khan last Wednesday also supported to discuss the matter in the parliament to devise a unanimous strategy in this connection.

Whereas, sources in the National Assembly Secretariat said that it was still not in a plan to summon a joint session of the parliament or National Assembly session. The joint session or the National Assembly sitting might not be called before Eid-ul-Azha.