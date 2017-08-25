AHMEDPUR EAST - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Samiul Haq has opposed the government plan to repeal or amend the articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, said Amir Jamiat, Ulema-e-Islam (S) Punjab Mufti Ahmed Ali Lasani.

He was addressing a press conference at the residence of local JUI-S leader Hakeem Husnain. He said that the JUI-S has called an All-Parties Conference on coming Monday in Islamabad to chalk out future line of action.

He alleged that repealing sections 62 and 63 of the Constitution is aimed to make Pakistan a secular state. Mufti Ahmed Ali said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was punished for his misdeeds and wrongdoings. Nawaz Sharif deserves even more severe punishment because he always created hurdles in the way of implementing Islamic Shariah in the country, he said.

He expressed his deep concerns over the recent statements of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif regarding bringing amendment to the Constitution. He termed it the agenda of anti-Pakistan elements. He stated that after a long struggle, Islamic sections were included in the Constitution during General Ziaul Haq regime and nobody will be allowed to remove the same.

The JUI-S Punjab chief condemned the statements against establishment and judiciary, and vowed to stand with Pakistan armed forces in this critical juncture when US president Donald Trump has threatened Pakistan of dire consequences. Mufti Ahmed Ali criticised the government act to place Ulema in the illiterate column in census. and demanded to abolish female pictures in voters’ lists. He informed. He said that religious schools were adopting reforms in their syllabus which would yield positive results. Earlier, he attended the funeral of Maulana Mian Zubair Ahmed Dinpuri in Deenpur Sharif, Khanpur and condoled his death with his family and followers.

PPP political services

enumerated

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) gave the poor people political awareness and made them realize power of their vote, PPP leader Sheikh Kamran Latif said.

Talking to mediamen here, he said that PPP Founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto not only gave rights to the oppressed segments of society but also protected ideological boundaries of Pakistan. He pointed out that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the only ray of hope for poor people against capitalists and feudalists. “He not only united all factions in the country but also resolved their problems,” he added. Sheikh Kamran said that conspiracies were hatched against the PPP but its leadership never used abusive language and violence against the political rivals, adding that the PPP is adherent to the mission of Zulfiqar Bhutto which is democratic stability in Pakistan. He also highlighted the PPP’s struggle against dictators, saying people’s love for the party cannot be erased from their hearts.