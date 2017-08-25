PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday directed for making concerted efforts to eliminate dengue virus from the province.

The chief minister while presiding over a high-level meeting directed the MPAs and local government representatives to ensure presence in their respective constituencies so that the people feel the entire governance at their service in this time of need.

Khattak directed for ensuring proper implementation of the multi-pronged strategy devised for controlling the dengue epidemic in the province and eventual elimination of the virus. The meeting was attended by KP Minister for Health Shahram Tarakai, Minister Revenue Ali Amin Gandapur, MNA Hamid Khan, MPAs Shaukat Yousafzai, Yasin Khalil, Arbab Jehandad, Mehmood Jan and Arif Yousaf, head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Health Abid Majeed, Secretary Relief Saqib, commissioner and deputy commissioner Peshawar, district Nazim Arbab Asim and others.

The meeting focused monitoring of breeding places and sources of dengue, publicity campaign to raise the awareness level against the virus and fumigation in the affected areas. The meeting was informed about the software developed by the KP IT department for identifying exact places and sources of dengue mosquitoes.

The chief minister directed replicating the previous year’s experience of dengue elimination in Swat. He also directed for constituting emergency teams to attend any complaint from any area suspected for dengue virus.

Khattak also directed the concerned quarters to make arrangements for replicating Malaysian model for eradicating the dengue virus. He also directed for enhancing capacity of the monitoring teams in order to effectively handle the situation.

He also directed for provision of funds for purchases of equipments and medicines and authorised the concerned officials for taking decisions on emergency basis. He also directed for collecting actual data of the dengue victims.

The chief minister also enquired about travelling history of different victims and was informed about the situation. He directed to take all steps against communicable diseases, adding that the existing strategy was up to the mark and all respective departments should pull their sleeves for fulfilment of their obligations. He was also informed about establishment of isolation wards in hospitals across the province.

The meeting was informed that Tehkal area in Peshawar had 86 per cent dengue breeding sources, which were brought down to 46 per cent because of constant cleanliness, communication strategy, working out of proper methodology and and timely steps of the government departments.

The chief minister directed to make preparation for the next year’s season in advance in order for rooting out dengue from the province.

Dengue steps in Fata as two cases emerge in Bajaur

Staff Reporter from Bajaur Agency adds: Two cases of dengue fever have been reported in the agency, officials of the local health department said on Thursday.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Agency Headquarters Hospital, Khar Dr Afridi told this correspondent that two persons were affected by dengue virus in Khar and Mamond areas of the agency. He said that both the affected persons were admitted to the hospital.

However, the official stated that both the patients had caught the virus outside the agency. He said that the patients had been affected by dengue fever in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Dr Afirdi said that condition of the patients was stable following timely treatment, adding that both the patients would stay in the hospital until they are fully recovered from the disease.

On the other hand, the local health department started taking precautionary measures to stop the dengue virus from spreading further in the Agency. Dr Himayat, a senior official of the local health department, said that a number of efforts were underway to prevent outbreak of the epidemic.