PESHAWAR - Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Thursday submitted a resolution to the KP Assembly secretariat condemning allegations of US President Donald Trump and asking him to acknowledge Pakistan’s frontline role in the war on terror.

“Instead of acknowledging our financial and human losses in the war on terror, Trump is threatening Pakistan, which is not acceptable” the resolution read, which was submitted by PPP MPA Fakhr-e-Azam Wazir at the KP Assembly secretariat.

The resolution added that government of Pakistan should reframe its foreign policy and tell the US that Pakistan could not be scared through such threats. The US has always considered Pakistan as its slave but the people of Pakistan would never accept slavery of any country, the resolution said.

Likewise, the ruling PTI also submitted an adjournment motion to the KP Assembly secretariat condemning the allegations levelled by the US president against Pakistan. The motion jointly signed by two lawmakers of the PTI, Arif Yousaf and Shaukat Yusufzai, said that the utterance of the US president expressed his madness. The motion added that complete silence by President of Pakistan and Prime Minister over Trump’s allegations was sorrowful. The nation would stand shoulder to shoulder with army at any critical stage, it concluded.

It merits mentioning here that on August 22, the US President Donald Trump warned Pakistan that Washington would no longer tolerate Pakistan’s offering safe havens to extremists. Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour criminals and terrorists, Trump said while unveiling the new US policy on Afghanistan.