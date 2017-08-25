Multan - The protest of lawyers against judiciary continued 32nd consecutive day on Thursday as they boycotted courts, though it was half-day strike as was decided by the lawyers in view of upcoming Eidul Azha.

“Since Eid is ahead, the lawyers started their strike after 11:00am,” declared the district and high court bars office bearers following a joint meeting. However, they made it clear that the agitation would continue till withdrawal of cases against High Court Bar Multan President Sher Zaman Qureshi, restoration of his licence and withdrawal of notification regarding detachment of Lodhran and Sahiwal from Multan bench. The participants of the joint meeting unanimously approved a resolution to confer a shield on senior journalist Rauf Klasra for presenting the viewpoint of lawyers.

The black coats brought out a rally from district bar hall after the meeting and marched up to Chowk Kutchehry. They carried out non-stop sloganeering against judiciary and police. The protesting lawyers wore black armbands and staged a sit-in.

Speaking on the occasion, district bar president M Yousuf Zubair, member Punjab Bar Javed Hashmi, Dawood Wains and others declared that the district and high court bars would hold their next meetings on roads. They alleged that the cops in plainclothes tried to sabotage lawyers movement by carrying out violent acts during lawyers rally in Lahore but the black coats thwarted their attempt.

The bar and bench locked horns on July 24, 2017 when High Court Bar Multan President Sher Zaman Qureshi exchanged harsh words with a senior judge at LHC Multan Bench. Considering it his insult, Mr Qureshi gathered other members of the bar and staged a demonstration against the judge outside his courtroom besides uprooting the nameplate of the judge from outside court. The LHC chief justice took serious notice of the incident and initially withdrew judges from Multan bench and then a full court issued order for cancellation of Mr Qureshi’s licence besides his arrest.