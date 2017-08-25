LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday called upon a response from the government by September 12 regarding the Model Town incident.

A petition was filed for the release of a judicial inquiry report carried out by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi into the killings of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT)’s workers in 2014. During an ‘anti-encroachment’ operation conducted by police, at least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured in the police action.

The petition was filed by the families of victims killed in Model Town incident.

PAT Chief Tahir ul Qadri had earlier called out Shehbaz Sharif to make the report of Justice Najfi public if he has no part in the tragedy. Qadri has reportedly blamed the Chief Minister for being responsible for the incident and thus hiding the report.

According to Rana Sanaullah, since the case was still pending in the court, the report could not be made public. He blamed Qadri for using the tragedy for political means.