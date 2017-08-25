KAMALIA - A seminar titled, “Role of Forests in National Development” was organised here at Kamalia Forest Park wherein experts highlighted importance of forests for having a healthy environment.

The seminar was attended by officials of Forest Department, mediamen and notables from all walks of life.

Addressing the participants, MNA Ch Asadur Rehman regretted that Kamalia Forest has always been victim of the officials’ negligence and it has now dwindled.

He said that Kamalia Forest is part of the second largest artificial forest in Punjab and it is not only a vital source of wood but it also controls pollution.

The lawmaker said that the incumbent government has been taking keen interest in forest growth, adding illegal tree logging has significantly been overcome. He added that new trees are being planted to overcome the prior loss and increase forestry area.

Forest Department Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Ch Nadeem Ashraf said that thousands of new trees worth billions of rupees have been planted at Kamalia Forest. He added that the forest lacked water supply which has now been overcome.

Kamalia AC Ch Khalid said that forests are essential part of human life. “They are crucial to maintain a healthy environment,” he pointed out. Makhdoom Akhtar Abbas Kirmani, PST Degree College Principal Pir Qutbul Haq Chishti, Afzal Kathiya and Sikandar Taimoor Langah also spoke on the occasion.





OUR STAFF REPORTER