MIRPUR (AJK) - The participants of Kashmir Conference held in Dubai have categorically denied the reports published in a section of the media which accused the participants from Kashmir of accepting the Indian stance on the Kashmir issue.

A joint statement issued was issued by the participants of the Dubai Kashmir moot including Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir, President of Pakistan People’s Party AJK Ch Lateef Akbar, Member of AJK Legislative Assembly Sardar Sagheer Ahmed, ex-Amir of Jamaat e Islami AJK Abdul Rasheed Turabi, Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Faiz Ahmed Naqshbandi, Executive Director of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Sardar Amjad Yousaf and Convener of Kashmir Initiative Group (KIG) Ershad Mahmud.

They said that the participants of Dubai Moot had declared Kashmir a political issue required to be settled. “The participants of the conference were of the unanimous view that the settlement of Kashmir issue is possible only through dialogue,” they said in the statement.

They had unanimously demanded the revival of the ceasefire on the Line of Control in order to reduce the miseries of the Kashmiris. The participants made it clear in the joint statement that no joint communiqué of the conference was released at the conclusion of the moot, which is being made the source for issuing the statements of criticism without any justification and the act of the critics is absolutely based on ill intention, they remarked.

The participants of the Kashmir conference further stated that they have trust in dialogue and engagement on Kashmir provided Kashmiris are a part of every such exercise. They added that they will always support internal dialogues at each stage among Kashmiris and those sitting in cozy offices here and abroad.

OUR STAFF REPORTER