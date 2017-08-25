KARACHI - Sindh Rangers on Thursday produced Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) worker, Muhammad Yusuf, before newsmen. The man produced was reportedly found dead in the outskirts of the city earlier this month. “The party leaders had asked Yusuf to disappear and later started a propaganda that the security forces had killed him after picking him up,” Rangers spokesperson Major Qambar Raza said at a press conference at Rangers headquarters.

The MQM-London on August 7 had issued a statement that Yusuf, who worked at its Qasba Aligarh sector, was killed extra- judicially as his mutilated dead body was found in Hawa Goth.

The party had also alleged that he was picked up by personnel in Rangers uniform as well as in plainclothes on July 17 in Orangi Town.

Major Raza said that pro-Altaf Hussain party was continuing with its false propaganda against the security and law enforcement agencies in the country and this scene was part of it. “Yusuf is alive and is here. The party levelled a false allegation,” he added.

During the press conference, Yusuf also spoke to the media. He said that he had been hiding in the house of his friend in Surjani Town for many days and on August 8 his friend’s daughter showed him a press release, issued by MQM-London Convener Nadeem Nusrat, in which he was shown dead.

“I got scared after reading it and went to Mirpurkhas. There I started missing my children and eventually decided to surrender before the paramilitary force,” Yusuf told media. The Rangers officer commented that it was a policy of MQM-London to ask its workers to disappear, kill them and then put the blame on others to mislead people.

‘Bandit’ killed in

‘encounter’

Police on Thursday killed a bandit and wounded another in an encounter here in the limits of Azizabad police station. Unknown gunmen, riding a motorbike, robbed a man carrying Rs0.1m near 4-k bus stop and managed to flee in North Karachi.

As bandits were on their way, police chased them and tried to intercept them. Bandits resorted to firing to avoid arrest, which resulted in an encounter and both the bandits sustained wounds.

Police shifted both of them to a hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries while his accomplice remains admitted with critical injuries. Police also recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

Law, order gradually

improving

In response to Karachi Chamber’s deep concerns expressed over rising lawlessness particularly the increase in street crimes, Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed has claimed that the law and order situation of Karachi has been gradually improving.

Year-wise statistics clearly indicate descending trends in all the incidents including target killings, kidnapping for ransom, demand for extortion, bank robberies, thefts and street crimes, he added.

“Rangers’ troops are actively involved in strictly dealing with street crimes as well. We are dealing with street crimes in a big way as a total of 1500 individuals were arrested by Rangers during the last four months and handed over to police”, he added while sharing his views at a meeting during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Chairman Businessmen Group & Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, President KCCI Shamim Ahmed Firpo and others attended the meeting.

DG Rangers informed that 70 percent of individuals involved in street crimes, who were apprehended by Rangers, were drug addicts. “It is a matter of grave concern that this city hardly has 60-beds capacity to rehabilitate the drug addicts. We have to pull them out of addiction and in this regard, the business and industrial community, philanthropists, people of Karachi, civil society and provincial government will have to come forward and play a major role in order to rehabilitate them.”

DG Rangers pointed out that CPLC’s statistics clearly indicate that every criminal activity from terrorism to phone snatching have been declining as compared to the same period of previous years which shows that the situation is gradually improving.

“As on July 31st 2017, the crime rate in Karachi was much lower as compared to other cities around the world including Ahmedabad (India), Mumbai (India) London (UK) and New York (US) who were ahead of Karachi despite the fact that all these cities are well-equipped with latest technologies and every vehicle is tagged with RFID,” he said, adding that Rangers asked local bike manufacturers to tag motorcycles with RFID which helps in tracing motorcycles but they are reluctant to do so due to additional costs, making these bikes uncompetitive in the local markets.

On the occasion, Chairman BMG & Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli appreciated DG Rangers for maintaining excellent liaison with Karachi Chamber for resolving genuine issues being faced by the business and industrial community.