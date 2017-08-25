PESHAWAR - National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa arrested two private persons, Razaullah and Ubaidullah, for allegedly fleecing people of more than Rs100 million.

NAB KP said in a statement that during investigation against one Jamal Khan Khattak, who had been area sales manager with a multinational company operating in Pakistan and had later set up his own company, Khattak Enterprises, it was learnt that the accused in connivance with Jamal Khattak had lured general public to invest in the company for profits.

The accused misled innocent people that they were going to invest in the multinational company Khattak was previously working for. For this purpose, accounts were opened in banks in the name of Khattak Enterprises. Both the accused, Razaullah and Ubaidullah, were signatories of the accounts and withdrew millions of rupees which was hard earned money of the victims, the NAB KP said.

The statement said that the accountability watchdog was actively pursuing the case and more facts were surfacing. The accused would be produced before the Court for securing their custody, it said.