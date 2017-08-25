LAHORE - Ms Naheed Khan, former Political Secretary to slain PPP leader, Benazir Bhutto has filed an application in the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking clarification pertaining to an election alliance between the PPP and the PPP-P.

In her application submitted through Finance Secretary, Inbne Rizvi, she has contended that the issue of ownership of the PPP is pending adjudication in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Election Commission had no authority to proceed further in the matter till final adjudication.

Naheed Khan has further pleaded that the alleged permission granted to the PPP and the PPP-P to make an election alliance will prejudice her case in the Supreme Court.

She has also sought a certified copy of the Commission’s orders allowing the election alliance between the two parties.

On August 23, 2017, the Election Commission had allowed the PPP candidate from NA-120, Faisal Mir to contest election on the common election symbol of Arrow after accepting an application jointly filed by the PPP and the PPP-P that they had formed an election alliance and their candidate may be allowed to contest on a common symbol.

In her petition earlier filed in the Supreme Court, Naheed Khan had claimed herself to be the rightful heir to the political legacy of Z.A Bhutto and her daughter Benazir Bhutto.

Her plea is that PPP should be registered in her name instead of any other claimant.