ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Capital administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif was not disqualified on corruption charges but on qama.

Talking to a private news channel, he said political parties could talk about their reservations on the verdict of the court and also file appeal on it.

The minister said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had filed review petition in the apex court.

He said the PML-N government had cooperated with Joint Investigation Team (JIT) despite of reservations of its investigation process.

Replying to a question, he lauded the efforts of Pakistan in elimination of terrorism from the country, adding that incidents of terrorism had decreased to a great extent in the country.

Dr Tariq Fazal said Pakistan had been successfully fighting war against terrorism and rendered supreme sacrifices against terrorism.

He said international cricket was restoring in Pakistan.

PML-N played role to restore judiciary’s dignity: Talal

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had respect for the Judiciary and rendered sacrifices for restoring its dignity.

The government accepted decision of apex court for rule of law and the constitution, he said talking to a private news channel. PML-N was struggling to bring reforms in the system for strengthening institutions in the country, he said.

Despite having reservations, the PML-N implemented decision of Supreme Court, he said adding that people of Pakistan have not accepted the decision. We always stressed for the rule of law and equal treatment to all, he said.

He said people of Pakistan were supporting former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in his aim to establish sanctity of vote in the country.